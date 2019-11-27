Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad directs to conduct raids on unregistered godowns to control price hike

The Deputy Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Abro has directed all Assistant Commissioners and officers of Price Control Committees to conduct raids on unregistered godowns and stocks to stop hoarding and black marketing of daily use items in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Abro has directed all Assistant Commissioners and officers of Price Control Committees to conduct raids on unregistered godowns and stocks to stop hoarding and black marketing of daily use items in the district.

While chairing a meeting of retailers and whole sellers here at Shahbaz Hall on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in hoarding and black marketing of daily use items.

The DC has directed the traders to provide details of their godowns and stocks so that action against unregistered godowns would be initiated.

All the Assistant Commissioners and the officers of price control committees have been directed to ensure implementations on prices of daily use items fixed by district administration.

Ms. Ayesha Abro directed all the Assistant Commissioners and officers of Price Control Committees to provide new rate lists fixed in this meeting to shopkeepers, traders and ensure implementation on it to control the price hike.

The Deputy Commissioner also constituted a committee to monitor implementation on prices fixed by the administration.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, Assistant Director Bureau of Supplies and Prices Mir Shah Nawaz Shaikh, all Assistant Commissioners, District food Controller, officers of Market Committees, Food Control Authority, representatives of whole sellers and retailers attended the meeting.