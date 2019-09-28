UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Expressed Concern Over Deteriorated Condition Of Niaz Stadium

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad expressed concern over deteriorated condition of Niaz Stadium

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro has expressed her grave shock over dilapidated condition of Niaz Stadium once a historic international cricket venue of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro has expressed her grave shock over dilapidated condition of Niaz Stadium once a historic international cricket venue of Sindh.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed her shock during the visit of Niaz Stadium on Saturday where she found the structure of stadium in ruined condition with non availability of playing facilities.

The Deputy Commissioner asked to submit a list of equipment and materials after handing over the stadium to Municipal Committee Qasimabad.

