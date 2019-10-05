UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad For Gearing Up Anti-locusts Spray

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:51 AM

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti-locusts spray

The Deputy Commissioner Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Friday directed the officials concerned Tharparkar district administration to expedite anti-locusts spray to prevent crops from damages by locusts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Friday directed the officials concerned Tharparkar district administration to expedite anti-locusts spray to prevent crops from damages by locusts.

The Deputy Commissioner, while presiding over a meeting with officials of agriculture extension, revenue and other line departments on Friday, said that vehicles with spray teams were sent immediately to the areas where presence of locusts was reported.

The government was making sincere efforts to eliminate the insect before it could inflict loses to crops, he added.

