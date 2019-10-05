Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad For Gearing Up Anti-locusts Spray
The Deputy Commissioner Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Friday directed the officials concerned Tharparkar district administration to expedite anti-locusts spray to prevent crops from damages by locusts
The Deputy Commissioner, while presiding over a meeting with officials of agriculture extension, revenue and other line departments on Friday, said that vehicles with spray teams were sent immediately to the areas where presence of locusts was reported.
The government was making sincere efforts to eliminate the insect before it could inflict loses to crops, he added.