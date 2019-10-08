Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for holding awareness programs on natural disasters

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro, attaching importance to role of government departments and non government organizations in disaster management, has stressed on need of holding awareness programs and workshops about natural disasters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad , Ayesha Abro, attaching importance to role of government departments and non government organizations in disaster management, has stressed on need of holding awareness programs and workshops about natural disasters.

Addressing a rally held on Tuesday to mark national resilience day,Ayesha Abro said the day has an immense importance, adding that concerned departments should provide training to the youth so that they could play important role in this respect.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh also stressed the need for awareness about natural disasters.

The rally was attended among others by the Assistant Commissioners of city, Qasimabad, Latifabad and officers of other departments.

Earlier a rally was taken out from Model school to Hyderabad Press Club which was attended by students, government employees and general public.