Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for suitable weather arrangements for inmates in juvenile prison

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has asked the Superintendent Juvenile Prison Hyderabad to protect the prisoners against cold weather and provide all possible facilities to them according to jail manual.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad issued such directives during her visit to Juvenile Prison Hyderabad here on Thursday where she reviewed the available facilities for prisoners. The Jail Superintendent Abdul Karim Abbasi briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the available facilities as well as technical and vocational training programmes for juvenile prisoners.

The Deputy Commissioner accompanied by Senior Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shakir Memon also distributed sports kits, badminton rackets, dresses and other goods among juvenile prisoners on behalf of Al-Umeed Lions Club.