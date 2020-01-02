UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad For Suitable Weather Arrangements For Inmates In Juvenile Prison

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:53 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for suitable weather arrangements for inmates in juvenile prison

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has asked the Superintendent Juvenile Prison Hyderabad to protect the prisoners against cold weather and provide all possible facilities to them according to jail manual

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has asked the Superintendent Juvenile Prison Hyderabad to protect the prisoners against cold weather and provide all possible facilities to them according to jail manual.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad issued such directives during her visit to Juvenile Prison Hyderabad here on Thursday where she reviewed the available facilities for prisoners. The Jail Superintendent Abdul Karim Abbasi briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the available facilities as well as technical and vocational training programmes for juvenile prisoners.

The Deputy Commissioner accompanied by Senior Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shakir Memon also distributed sports kits, badminton rackets, dresses and other goods among juvenile prisoners on behalf of Al-Umeed Lions Club.

Related Topics

Weather Sports Jail Badminton Visit Hyderabad Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

KSA Foreign Minister Receives OIC Secretary Genera ..

18 minutes ago

Infinix Smart 4, exciting device in discounted pri ..

32 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Sindh University presides over dea ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body for holding seminars to cre ..

2 minutes ago

E China province sees foreign investment surge in ..

2 minutes ago

Female opposition MPAs warn resignation from Women ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.