Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for transforming Rani Baagh into the best recreational spot

(@FahadShabbir)

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Aisha Abro, has directed the officers concerned to make efforts under a comprehensive strategy for converting the Raani Baagh into the best recreational spot for citizens of the second largest city of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad , Aisha Abro, has directed the officers concerned to make efforts under a comprehensive strategy for converting the Raani Baagh into the best recreational spot for citizens of the second largest city of Sindh

During the visit of the Raani Baagh (zoological garden stretched over 55 acres of land) on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner expressed her anger over the performance of the officers of Qasimabad Municipal Committee and their failure in maintaining the only recreational spot for the citizens.

She instructed to ensure proper lighting arrangements with planting of maximum number of saplings and cleanliness of the parks.

She also directed for disposal of rainwater from the pond of the park and maintained that strict action will be taken against those who found negligent in discharging duty with dedication and devotion.