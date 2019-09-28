UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad For Transforming Rani Baagh Into The Best Recreational Spot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for transforming Rani Baagh into the best recreational spot

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Aisha Abro, has directed the officers concerned to make efforts under a comprehensive strategy for converting the Raani Baagh into the best recreational spot for citizens of the second largest city of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Aisha Abro, has directed the officers concerned to make efforts under a comprehensive strategy for converting the Raani Baagh into the best recreational spot for citizens of the second largest city of Sindh.

During the visit of the Raani Baagh (zoological garden stretched over 55 acres of land) on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner expressed her anger over the performance of the officers of Qasimabad Municipal Committee and their failure in maintaining the only recreational spot for the citizens.

She instructed to ensure proper lighting arrangements with planting of maximum number of saplings and cleanliness of the parks.

She also directed for disposal of rainwater from the pond of the park and maintained that strict action will be taken against those who found negligent in discharging duty with dedication and devotion.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Hyderabad Qasimabad From Best

Recent Stories

Sialkot people hail Prime Minister's UNGA speech

2 minutes ago

100 new primary, 10 mobile schools to be set up in ..

2 minutes ago

Sardar Usman Buzdar lauds Prime Minister's daring ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister grieved at death of Muhammad ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan Presidential Election Ends, Vote Counting B ..

9 minutes ago

Dacoit tortured, handed over to police in Faisalab ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.