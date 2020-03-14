Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad imposes ban on public gatherings in wake of threat of spreading corona virus

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro Saturday imposed a ban on all large public gatherings in the wake of the threat of spread of corona virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro Saturday imposed a ban on all large public gatherings in the wake of the threat of spread of corona virus.

According to an official notification, the ban would remain in place till March 31. The ban has been imposed under section 3 of Sindh Epidemic Act, 2014.

"All public gatherings, sports events, open air religious meetings, marriage gatherings and all events having large public attendance will remain suspended as a precautionary measure to tackle the risk of spread of the corona virus," the notification reads.

The notification warned that any person disobeying the act would be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In a separate circular, the DC also cancelled all the permissions granted for organizing public meetings, rallies, festivals, urs at the shrines, majalis and religious gatherings.