Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad orders strict against littering under CrPC section 144

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad , Aisha Abro, has ordered all concerned officers to ensure strict implementation on Section 144 Cr.P.C. which prohibits tossing up garbage on roads and streets.

In her directives, the DC stated that Sindh Government has imposed section 144 Cr.P.C. in the entire province prohibiting tossing up garbage on roads and streets.

The concerned officers should ensure strict implementation on the directives of the provincial government, she directed and said that she will soon visit different parts of the district for monitoring.

She maintained that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. She also appealed to the people to extend their full cooperation with the district administration and point out the persons who involved in creating environmental issue so that necessary action should be initiated against them.