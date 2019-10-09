Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad reviews arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA)

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro has appointed Assistant Commissioner City as focal persons to monitor the administrative and security arrangements of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), to be observed on October 20

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro has appointed Assistant Commissioner City as focal persons to monitor the administrative and security arrangements of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), to be observed on October 20.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed the administrative and security arrangements of Chehlum, DC asked the Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab to have closed coordination with the officers of departments concerned and ensure proper arrangements on the day.

She also asked the officers concerned to discharge their responsibility of dedication as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. She also emphasized the need of preparation of effective traffic control plan so that the citizens could adopt alternate routes without any difficulty.

The DC was informed that after Namaz-e-Zuhrain, the main mourning procession will be brought out from Qadamgah Moula Ali on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and will terminate at Karbala Dadan Shah before Maghrib prayers after marching its traditional routes.

She was informed that 800 policemen will be deployed for the security of the mourning procession with installation of CCTV cameras and walk-through gates.

The DC asked the management of WASA to ensure round the clock functioning of the pumping station so that the mourners could not face any convenience while reaching Qadamgah Moula Ali for participation in the mourning procession.

The officers of health department informed the DC that emergency in all government hospitals will be declared on the day with availability of all required staff, medicines and ambulances in order to meeting any emergency if any. Besides, medical and paramedical staff along with five ambulances and first aid medicines will also be available at the route of mourning procession, they said.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the management of HESCO to avoid load shedding from October 18 to 20, 2019 so that mourners could not face any difficulty while arranging Majalis-e-Aza and mourning processions.