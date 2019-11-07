UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:29 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro, has asked the officers of concerned departments to ensure availability of all civic facilities with cleanliness, repair of roads and garbage removal so that the citizens could celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in befitting manner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro, has asked the officers of concerned departments to ensure availability of all civic facilities with cleanliness, repair of roads and garbage removal so that the citizens could celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in befitting manner.

She issued such directives while holding meeting with the officers of concerned department here at her office on Thursday to review the arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on November 10, 2019.

She directed to complete ongoing repair work of roads in Gau Shala, Fatima Jinnah Road, Urban Hospital, Latifabad Units 7 and 11 well in time so that the citizens could not face any inconvenience while taking out Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions.

The DC also asked the management of HESCO to avoid load shedding in Hyderabad including Qasimabad.

She also appealed to Ulema of all sects to extend their cooperation to the district administration which has been engaged in completion of development works within available resources.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas and officers of HMC and WASA visited different areas of Hyderabad and personally monitored the repair and maintenance works.

