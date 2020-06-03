UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Seeks Private Hospital's Cooperation To Contain COVID-19 Spread

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad seeks private hospital's cooperation to contain COVID-19 spread

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday directed administrators of all private hospitals to cooperate with district administration in containing COVID-19 to spread further

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday directed administrators of all private hospitals to cooperate with district administration in containing COVID-19 to spread further.

Chairing a meeting with private hospital administrators here at his office, the DC asked them to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Sindh Government in letter and spirit.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro asked the private hospital owners to streamline screening of all patients visiting in OPDs so that spread of coronavirus could be contained.

All private hospitals should provide information to his office regarding suspected COVID-19 patients, the DC suggested.

Soomro said people must be informed that coronavirus was a fact which could only be faced by adopting precautionary measures.

On the occasion, Administrators of private hospitals briefed the DC regarding medical facilities being provided to the people in their hospitals.

The Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Sadam Memon, officers of health department and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine stu ..

54 seconds ago

UNODC kicks off Virtual Advocacy Campaign against ..

57 seconds ago

US private employment falls 2.76 mn in May: ADP

59 seconds ago

138 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

1 minute ago

UK's Johnson condemns George Floyd killing, calls ..

6 minutes ago

Three Drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.