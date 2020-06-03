The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday directed administrators of all private hospitals to cooperate with district administration in containing COVID-19 to spread further

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday directed administrators of all private hospitals to cooperate with district administration in containing COVID-19 to spread further.

Chairing a meeting with private hospital administrators here at his office, the DC asked them to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Sindh Government in letter and spirit.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro asked the private hospital owners to streamline screening of all patients visiting in OPDs so that spread of coronavirus could be contained.

All private hospitals should provide information to his office regarding suspected COVID-19 patients, the DC suggested.

Soomro said people must be informed that coronavirus was a fact which could only be faced by adopting precautionary measures.

On the occasion, Administrators of private hospitals briefed the DC regarding medical facilities being provided to the people in their hospitals.

The Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Sadam Memon, officers of health department and others were also present in the meeting.