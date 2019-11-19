Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad stresses for introducing shuttle service to tackle traffic issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has underlined the need of banning heavy and long vehicles and emphasizes introducing shuttle service in Hyderabad city in order to overcome the traffic related issues.

Presiding over weekly meeting of traffic management board here at his office, she said that prohibition of the entry of heavy and long vehicles could only be possible with introduction of shuttle service, however any decision to this effect will be taken in the next meeting of the board.

She on the occasion directed to Secretary Regional Transport Authority Hyderabad to launch massive derive against illegal bus stands and high charging fare from commuters. All taluka assistant commissioners of the district should prepare plan of action in this regard, she added.

Among others, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh and S.P. Headquarter were also present in the meeting.