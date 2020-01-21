UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Visits Stalls Set Up To Provide Wheat Flour On Reasonable Rates

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:26 PM

The district administration Jamshoro in collaboration with Kotri Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), has set up stalls in all four talukas of the district to provide wheat flour at the rate of Rs. 45 per kilograms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration Jamshoro in collaboration with Kotri Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), has set up stalls in all four talukas of the district to provide wheat flour at the rate of Rs. 45 per kilograms.

Deputy Commissioner Capt. Fareeduddin Mustafa, Tuesday, paid a visit to a stall set up at Allahwala roundabout in Kotri town and directed the concerned officials to provide wheat flour to the citizens at the rate fixed by Sindh Government.

Assistant Commissioner Kotri Ghulam Rasool Panhwer, Mukhtiarkar Aijaz Ahmed Chandio, chairman KATI Khalil Baloch and others were accompanied by the deputy commissioner during the visit.

The chief minister had directed to take strict action against the hoarders so that wheat flour and sugar could be provided to masses as per the rates fixed by the government, the DC said.

He said in open market wheat flour had been sold at the rate of Rs. 70 while on these stalls it had been sold at the rate of Rs.45 per kilograms.

He informed that the price of 10 kilograms flour bag was Rs. 450 while sugar was also provided at cheaper rate as compared to open market.

