Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zahid Hussain visits vegetable market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zahid Hussain Rind on Monday visited the vegetable Market in the early hours and reviewed the prices of vegetables.

On the occasion, DC said that the availability of edible items at a reasonable rate for the general public is our top priority.

He said that action would be initiated against overchargers.

DC instructed officials of the Bureau of Supply to visit markets on a daily basis, and review the prices of consumer items, and take action against sellers if found involved in overcharging.

Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply Nazhar Shar, Mukhtarkar Nadeem Rind, Shaheed Shah, and others were present on the occasion.