Deputy Commissioner imposed Section 114 around the banks of Rival Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam said the section 144 has been imposed on all kinds of construction work on the banks of the River Swat and warned the legal action will be taken against violators

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam said the section 144 has been imposed on all kinds of construction work on the banks of the River Swat and warned the legal action will be taken against violators.

While talking to media persons, he informed that the flow of Swat River has increased due to which Section 144 has been imposed on all kinds of construction work on the banks of Swat River.