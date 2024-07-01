- Home
Deputy Commissioner Imposes 30-day Ban On Activities To Ensure Muharram Security In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) In a bid to maintain peace and security during Muharram, Deputy Commissioner Kohat , Dr. Azmatullah Wazir has imposed a ban on various activities within the district limits for 30 days under Section 144 Cr.PC.
The top priority for District Kohat is to ensure peace and tranquility and prevent any harm to human life and property during Muharram.
The ban imposed on following activities include wall chalking, Double riding (except for government employees and those performing Muharram duties), raising inflammatory sectarian slogans/speeches, gathering of five or more people in a public place for unlawful purposes, display of weapons, use loudspeakers except for Azan and Muharram mourning ,distribution of objectionable/sectarian material, tinted glasses on vehicles, aerial firing, sale of petroleum products in small containers, sale and use of firecrackers, sanding on rooftops of buildings/houses along procession routes and Imambargahs, presence of strangers in hostels/serais and houses located along procession routes or Imambargahs,
throwing construction material on the roadside and movement of Afghan refugees except within Afghan refugee camps
These restrictions are designed to prevent any harm to human life and property, ensuring peace and tranquility in the district during Muharram.
Violators of these restrictions will face legal action under Section 144 Cr.PC.
