Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Imposes 30-day Ban On Activities To Ensure Muharram Security In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner imposes 30-day ban on activities to ensure Muharram security in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) In a bid to maintain peace and security during Muharram, Deputy Commissioner Kohat , Dr. Azmatullah Wazir has imposed a ban on various activities within the district limits for 30 days under Section 144 Cr.PC.

The top priority for District Kohat is to ensure peace and tranquility and prevent any harm to human life and property during Muharram.

The ban imposed on following activities include wall chalking, Double riding (except for government employees and those performing Muharram duties), raising inflammatory sectarian slogans/speeches, gathering of five or more people in a public place for unlawful purposes, display of weapons, use loudspeakers except for Azan and Muharram mourning ,distribution of objectionable/sectarian material, tinted glasses on vehicles, aerial firing, sale of petroleum products in small containers, sale and use of firecrackers, sanding on rooftops of buildings/houses along procession routes and Imambargahs, presence of strangers in hostels/serais and houses located along procession routes or Imambargahs,

throwing construction material on the roadside and movement of Afghan refugees except within Afghan refugee camps

These restrictions are designed to prevent any harm to human life and property, ensuring peace and tranquility in the district during Muharram.

Violators of these restrictions will face legal action under Section 144 Cr.PC.

Related Topics

Firing Afghanistan Vehicles Sale Kohat Government Refugee Top Muharram

Recent Stories

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

2 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

19 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan