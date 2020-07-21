Deputy Commissioner imposes ban on swimming in rivers, streams

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur on Monday imposed a ban on swimming in rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes of the district Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur on Monday imposed a ban on swimming in rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes of the district Haripur.

The ban was imposed for the protection of precious human lives and restricted the people for taking baths, swimming and jumping in the streams, rivers, lakes, and ponds including Ghazi Brutha stream, Tarbaila lake, and Khanpur lake, Khanpur dam spillway, River Indus, Bhutri dam and Khair Bara dam.

During the last year summer season, thousands of the locals and people from other parts of KPK and Punjab have visited the dams and streams of district Haripur owing to the scratching heat, unfortunately, dozens of the people have drowned in the waves while swimming.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days. The DC warned that any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.

Locals have appreciated the ban on swimming nd demanded to strictly enforce section 144 and punish the offender.