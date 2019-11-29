UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Imposes Fine On 3 Shopkeepers For Overcharging

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner imposes fine on 3 shopkeepers for overcharging

The Deputy Commissioner Capt. (r) Bilal Shahid Rao, has directed to ensure conduct of auction at Sabzi Mandi (fruit and vegetable wholesale market) to check unfair trade practices and over pricing

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Capt. (r) Bilal Shahid Rao, has directed to ensure conduct of auction at Sabzi Mandi (fruit and vegetable wholesale market) to check unfair trade practices and over pricing.

According to a handout issued by district information office, during a visit of Sabzi Mandi here on Friday the DC inspected different sections of the market, checked availability of items and also observed auction process.

Retail prices of fruits and vegetables should be fixed after auction and price list should be provided to retail sellers, he instructed and warned of strict action against agents and wholesalers who avoid the auction process.

The DC warned that hoarding, overcharging or unfair trade practice would not be allowed so that maximum relief could be provided to the people.

The DC during visit of Padeedan road area imposed fine on 3 shopkeepers on the charges of overcharging and not fixing rates lists. Penalty of Rs.2000 was imposed on Khadim Hussain, of Rs.1000 on Ghulam Mustafa and of Rs. 2000 on Wazir Ahmed Khoso.

