Deputy Commissioner imposes micro lockdown in several localities of Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar has notified imposition of micro lockdown in different localities of Peshawar in wake of coronavirus infection in the areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar has notified imposition of micro lockdown in different localities of Peshawar in wake of coronavirus infection in the areas.

According to notification issued here on Tuesday, the micro lockdown will be imposed from Wednesday in areas including Saeedabad Pajjagi road, Darmangi (Warsak road), Sector E-2 Phase 1 (Hayatabad), Sector H-4 Phase 2 (Hayatabad), Jamia Usmania Ghaforabad Peshawar cantt.

The decision has been taken in wake of recommendation of District Health Officer.

No general entry to these areas except those persons supplying essential commodities shall be allowed. Similarly, only five persons can perform prayers in mosques of these areas.

All kind of gatherings within the localities are strictly prohibited, adds the notification. All shops other than essential commodities will remain closed in these areas during the lockdown.