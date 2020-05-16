Deputy Commissioner imposes section 144 against carrying all kinds of weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera under Section 144 of the Criminal Code in the district of Dera Ismail Khan has imposed ban on carrying all kinds of weapons, deadly weapons including knives, sticks, other weapons of physical violence, explosives, etc.

Action would also be taken against selling petrol without a license, printing or distributing books advertised through audio, video or posters, pamphlets of religious, sectarian hate material, wall chalking, use of loudspeakers, amplifiers on roads and public places. The ban was imposed in view of the law and order situation and the protection of life and property of the people. The ban, which came into force immediately, lasted for 30 days while action was taken against the violators. It should be noted that law enforcement agencies, paramilitary and civil armed forces will be exempted from arms embargo.