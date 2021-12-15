Deputy Commissioner Imposes section 144 in constituency PP-206 for tight security

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi imposed section 144 in constituency PP-206 to maintain law and order situation in the area

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi imposed section 144 in constituency PP-206 to maintain law and order situation in the area.

Presiding over a meeting in his office here on Wednesday night Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi said that fool proof security arrangements would be ensured during by- election PP-206 to avoid any untoward incident.According to official sources DC said that during voting process display of sticks,knives,Daggers and everything that could be used as a weapon is banned.Deputy Commissioner also said that in order to maintain law and order situation during by -election section 144 has been imposed .District Police Officer Syed Nadeem Abass briefed Deputy Commissioner about security plan and its arrangements.The District Police Officer (DPO)briefed DC that he himself will monitoring the security arrangement across the District.

He briefed that A total of 183 poling stations have been set up in constituency PP-206 for by-elections,There will be 23 Polling stations of Category ''A'' ,84 polling stations will be available for category ''B'' and 76 Polling stations will be operational for category ''C'' .He also said that about 3000 police cops and officers will perform their duties to make election security fool proof.

Syed Nadeem Abass also briefed the DC,that 06 SPs,13 DSPs,101 sub- inspectors,190 Assistant Sub-Inspectors ,160 head constables,2180 constables and 250 lady constables will perform security duties.

DPO also briefed that traffic officials will also perform their duties to control traffic during vote casting process.DPO khanewal also said that Elite force vehicles will be on patrol to maintain law and order situation during election. Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.