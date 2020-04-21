UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Imposes Section 144 On Kite Flying

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:47 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Javed Khan Marwat Tuesday imposed section 144 on use of chemical Manja thread door while kite flying and action would be taken against the violators under criminal procedure in the District

This ban would be applied for the larger interest of public safety and directives have been passed to the concerned quarters to take immediate action.

This immediately enforced rule will last for up to 30 days. Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the section 144.

