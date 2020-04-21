Deputy Commissioner imposes section 144 on kite flying

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Javed Khan Marwat Tuesday imposed section 144 on use of chemical Manja thread door while kite flying and action would be taken against the violators under criminal procedure in the District.

This ban would be applied for the larger interest of public safety and directives have been passed to the concerned quarters to take immediate action.

This immediately enforced rule will last for up to 30 days. Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the section 144.