UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Imposes Section 144 To Maintain Law, Order

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner imposes section 144 to maintain law, order

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Asghar Wednesday imposed section 144 on the request of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) banning certain activities to maintain law and order in the metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Asghar Wednesday imposed section 144 on the request of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) banning certain activities to maintain law and order in the metropolis.

A notification issued here said that under the section 144, tinted glasses on private vehicles, pillion riding, carriage and display of weapons, ammunition, movement of Afghan refugees out of their camps, stacking and storage of scraps, sale and use of fire crackers, business of renting cars and motorcycles, business of hotels and Sarais, sale of diesel, patrol, kerosene oil and other fuels in shops and other open areas.

Anyone to be found violating this order would be proceeded against under section 188 PPC, adding that ban would remain enforced for 30-day.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Fire Police Business Law And Order Oil Vehicles Sale Muhammad Ali Refugee

Recent Stories

APS tragedy reminds commitment to spread education ..

2 minutes ago

Telegram Reports Failures in Europe, Middle East, ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Court Orders Removal of Online Content Defa ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Condemns Kidnappings at School in Nigeria's ..

3 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed inaugurates AGMC’s new Duba ..

21 minutes ago

TRA, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Qureos agree to trai ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.