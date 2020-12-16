Deputy Commissioner imposes section 144 to maintain law, order

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Asghar Wednesday imposed section 144 on the request of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) banning certain activities to maintain law and order in the metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Asghar Wednesday imposed section 144 on the request of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) banning certain activities to maintain law and order in the metropolis.

A notification issued here said that under the section 144, tinted glasses on private vehicles, pillion riding, carriage and display of weapons, ammunition, movement of Afghan refugees out of their camps, stacking and storage of scraps, sale and use of fire crackers, business of renting cars and motorcycles, business of hotels and Sarais, sale of diesel, patrol, kerosene oil and other fuels in shops and other open areas.

Anyone to be found violating this order would be proceeded against under section 188 PPC, adding that ban would remain enforced for 30-day.