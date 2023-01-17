UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh Listens To Public Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh listened to complaints of people at the DC Complex, here on Tuesday. He received applications and issued orders to officers for early solution to the complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh listened to complaints of people at the DC Complex, here on Tuesday. He received applications and issued orders to officers for early solution to the complaints.

He directed Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mudassar Ahmad Shah to take appropriate steps for early redress of revenue related public complaints on daily basis.

