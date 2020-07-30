Deputy Commissioner inaugurates 6 dialysis machines at THQ Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur, some 100 kilometres from here today. He inaugurated six new dialysis machines at Dialysis Unit of the hospital.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aurangzaib briefed the Deputy Commissioner that 36 patients are registered at the hospital for dialysis who will be facilitated with new machines. Deputy Commissioner inspected the facilities being provided at the hospital.

He visited different sections of the hospital. Deputy Commissioner also checked the stock of medicines. He directed to treat visiting patients with respect and take care of them.