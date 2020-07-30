UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Inaugurates 6 Dialysis Machines At THQ Hasilpur

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates 6 dialysis machines at THQ Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur, some 100 kilometres from here today. He inaugurated six new dialysis machines at Dialysis Unit of the hospital.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aurangzaib briefed the Deputy Commissioner that 36 patients are registered at the hospital for dialysis who will be facilitated with new machines. Deputy Commissioner inspected the facilities being provided at the hospital.

He visited different sections of the hospital. Deputy Commissioner also checked the stock of medicines. He directed to treat visiting patients with respect and take care of them.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Hasilpur From

Recent Stories

Beijing Urges Washington to Stop Unjustified Suppr ..

5 minutes ago

Italy Sends Doctors to Albania to FIght COVID-19, ..

6 minutes ago

PARC signs MoU with IPO to promote, commercialize ..

6 minutes ago

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

28 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

37 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.