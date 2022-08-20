UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Saturday inaugurated an anti-polio drive by administering vaccine drops to the children in Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Saturday inaugurated an anti-polio drive by administering vaccine drops to the children in Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as many as 1.5 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops during the drive. He said that 4,869 teams of health department were constituted for polio campaign which would continue up to August 28, 2022.

He directed the polio teams to take all steps for achieving 100 per cent target. He said that he would positively check performance of polio teams by visiting various areas in the district and no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He also stressed the need of using loudspeakers of the mosques for advertisement of the campaign and convincing the parents so that they could help the polio teams in vaccinating their children.

He said that administrative machinery would also remain active during the campaign for supervision.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman, District Programme Coordinator for Epidemics Dr Zulqarnain, Medical Superintendent Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Dr Mukhtar Randhawa and others were also present.

Related Topics

Polio August All Million

Recent Stories

Turkey Received No Response From Finland, Sweden o ..

Turkey Received No Response From Finland, Sweden on Extraditions - Justice Minis ..

54 seconds ago
 75th anniversary demonstrates enduring ties of peo ..

75th anniversary demonstrates enduring ties of people of Pakistan, US: Schofer

8 minutes ago
 WASA MD reviews rain operation in city

WASA MD reviews rain operation in city

9 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

9 minutes ago
 Body found floating in canal

Body found floating in canal

9 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Terrorist Attack on Somali Hotel R ..

Death Toll From Terrorist Attack on Somali Hotel Rises to 30 - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.