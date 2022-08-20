Deputy Commissioner inaugurates anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Saturday inaugurated an anti-polio drive by administering vaccine drops to the children in Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Saturday inaugurated an anti-polio drive by administering vaccine drops to the children in Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as many as 1.5 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops during the drive. He said that 4,869 teams of health department were constituted for polio campaign which would continue up to August 28, 2022.

He directed the polio teams to take all steps for achieving 100 per cent target. He said that he would positively check performance of polio teams by visiting various areas in the district and no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He also stressed the need of using loudspeakers of the mosques for advertisement of the campaign and convincing the parents so that they could help the polio teams in vaccinating their children.

He said that administrative machinery would also remain active during the campaign for supervision.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman, District Programme Coordinator for Epidemics Dr Zulqarnain, Medical Superintendent Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Dr Mukhtar Randhawa and others were also present.