UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Inaugurates Child Welfare Home

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates Child Welfare Home

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Thursday visited the Child Welfare Home where he reviewed the facilities being provided to the orphans

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Thursday visited the Child Welfare Home where he reviewed the facilities being provided to the orphans.

On the occasion he urged the management of the Child Protection Home to provide home-like environment to all the orphans. He also inaugurated the new building of Child Welfare Home Bannu for orphans.

It may be recalled that Child Welfare Home Bannu was functioning in a rented building from 2004 to February 2022.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bannu has vacated a government bungalow and shifted the Orphanage (Child Welfare Home) to that bungalow in Officers Colony to provide a peaceful environment to the orphans and helpless children.

Child Welfare Home Bannu, run by Social Welfare Office Bannu will now continue its services in the government building without any interruption.

Related Topics

Bannu February May All From Government

Recent Stories

CEO health for tree plantation to provide healthy ..

CEO health for tree plantation to provide healthy environment

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Sports Minister awards cheque of Rs 480,000 ..

Punjab Sports Minister awards cheque of Rs 480,000 to four powerlifter athletes

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Nawabshah imposed Section 144 at exa ..

Commissioner Nawabshah imposed Section 144 at exams premises

5 minutes ago
 CMC Hospital Larkana to open application for house ..

CMC Hospital Larkana to open application for house job from March 11

5 minutes ago
 AJK president lauds PAD's humanitarian cause

AJK president lauds PAD's humanitarian cause

9 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: Rain reschedules ..

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: Rain reschedules polo matches

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>