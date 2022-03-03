Deputy Commissioner inaugurates Child Welfare Home

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Thursday visited the Child Welfare Home where he reviewed the facilities being provided to the orphans

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Thursday visited the Child Welfare Home where he reviewed the facilities being provided to the orphans.

On the occasion he urged the management of the Child Protection Home to provide home-like environment to all the orphans. He also inaugurated the new building of Child Welfare Home Bannu for orphans.

It may be recalled that Child Welfare Home Bannu was functioning in a rented building from 2004 to February 2022.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bannu has vacated a government bungalow and shifted the Orphanage (Child Welfare Home) to that bungalow in Officers Colony to provide a peaceful environment to the orphans and helpless children.

Child Welfare Home Bannu, run by Social Welfare Office Bannu will now continue its services in the government building without any interruption.