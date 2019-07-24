Deputy Commissioner inaugurates new building of Hilal-e-Ahmar hospital

Deputy Commissioner Silwat Saeed here Wednesday inaugurated the construction and development projects of the Hilal-e-Ahmar hospital of worth Rs 30 million

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Silwat Saeed here Wednesday inaugurated the construction and development projects of the Hilal-e-Ahmar hospital of worth Rs 30 million

The Secretary Hilal-e-Ahmar Dr Nadia Aziz, members of governing body, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Suleman Zahid and others were present in the ceremony.

The DC told that Rs 20 million would be spent on the construction of building and in this regard Rs 8.5 million grant has been released in the current financial year.

All latest facilities would be provided in the hospital she said, adding that a modern laboratory, Mother-Child ward and general wards would also be constructed here.

She also inaugurated the extension project of Dialysis Unit in the existing Hilal e Ahmar hospital located at Silanwali road. Under this project four new dialysis machines have been provide to the hospital with total Rs 6 million.

The hospital was also providing dialysis facility among patients on half charges as compare to the private hospitals she said and directed that low rates should be charged from the poor patients in respect of fee.

She also inaugurated the air conditioned rooms which were established with Rs 2.5 million.

She stressed the Hospital's board members to enhance the space of hospital so that maximum patients could be provided medical treatment here.