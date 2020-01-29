UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Inaugurates QRF Divisional Office In Kuhlo

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates QRF Divisional Office in Kuhlo

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Abdullah Khan Khosa Wednesday inaugurated Balochistan Quick Reaction Force (QRF)'s In-charge Divisional Office in Levies Line at Kohlu town

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Abdullah Khan Khosa Wednesday inaugurated Balochistan Quick Reaction Force (QRF)'s In-charge Divisional Office in Levies Line at Kohlu town.

Commandant Frontier Corps (FC) Maiwand Rifle Aftab Alam, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Kohlu Naveed Alam, Wing Commander FC Colonel Muhammad Hamad, Major Rasaldar Incharge QRF Sibi Zone Shair Muhammad Marri and other official were present on the occasion, said press release issued here.

Abdullah Khan Khosa said the security forces including Levies force, police and Frontier Corps were playing important role to curb menace of terrorism and they have presented exemplary performances against criminals to maintain peace in the areas.

He said measures were being taken to enhance capacity of Levies forces on modern basis in order to eliminate criminal activities from b-areas of district.

The DC also paid rich tribute to those who had given sacrifices of their precious lives for maintaining peace in the respective areas. The DC was also briefed about newly Divisional Office functioning.

