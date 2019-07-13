Deputy Commissioner inaugurates slaughter house in Tehsil Jalalpur

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak inaugurated the slaughter house at tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala during his visit here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak inaugurated the slaughter house at tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala during his visit here on Saturday.

He said the quality meet would be available for the people of this area after establishment of slaughter house. He said the animals would be checked by livestock staff at slaughter house.

The DC also paid a visit to Jalalpur public school, general bus stand and tehsil headquarters hospital. He directed officials concerned to construct washrooms and waiting rooms for passengers at bus stand.

He said that new block would be constructed at Jalalpur public school due to shortage of the rooms in school.

He ordered THQ hospital administration to improve the cleanliness in the hospital further and expressed satisfaction over the availability of medicines there.