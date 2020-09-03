Deputy Commissioner inaugurates tree plantation drive in Jaccobabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jaccababad, Ghaznfar Ali Qadri on Thursday inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the Circuit House.

Addressing the ceremony, the DC asked the officials that they should carry out the plantation campaign in their respective departments.

The trees make our environment pleasant and also save us from pollution,the Deputy Commissioner observed, adding that plantation was equal to Sadqa-e- Jariya.

He emphasized that not only new trees should be planted but the old ones should also be saved from being cut off.

The DC said that the district administration would appoint volunteers for the campaign. Officials of the revenue, forest, Public health, Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA), and other officers were also present on the occasion.