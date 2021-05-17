UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Inaugurates Water Filtration Plant At Jamia Mosque Farooqia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tank, Kabir Afridi along with Commanding Officer Frontier Corps on Monday inaugurated the water filtration plant at central mosque Jamia Farooqia to facilitate worshippers

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank, Kabir Afridi along with Commanding Officer Frontier Corps on Monday inaugurated the water filtration plant at central mosque Jamia Farooqia to facilitate worshippers.

The filtration plant was constructed with support of Headquarter Frontier Corps (FC) South.

The ceremony was attended by Khateb Jamia Mosque, local peoples and representatives of district administration and members of the civil society.

On this occasion, local residents appreciated generosity of Headquarter FC South for installing a filtration plant to provide them clean drinking water.

They also lauded sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army and FC for restoration of peace in area.

They also praised Inspector General Headquarter FC South Major General Umar Bashir and Sector Commander FC South for installation of filtration plant at Main Jamia Mosque Farooqia.

It may be mentioned here that Headquarter FC South under the initiative has installed 12 clean drinking water filtration plants in the city at various vicinities and more filtration plants would be installed to overcome water shortage issue.

