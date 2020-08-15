Deputy Commissioner inspects anti-polio drive in different localities

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited different localities to inspect implementation of anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited different localities to inspect implementation of anti-polio drive.

He visited Jamia Chishtia Chowk, islam Nagar and other areas and checked the presence of polio teams, immunization record and asked parents and locals to get their children vaccinated.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers were also present.

The DC said that all resources should be used for best implementation of the anti-polio campaign. He said that 100 per cent target should be achieved and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. He said that he himself would check performance of the teams.

The DHO said that 3,147 teams had been constituted for anti-polio drive.