UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Inspects Anti-polio Drive In Different Localities

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:32 PM

Deputy Commissioner inspects anti-polio drive in different localities

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited different localities to inspect implementation of anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited different localities to inspect implementation of anti-polio drive.

He visited Jamia Chishtia Chowk, islam Nagar and other areas and checked the presence of polio teams, immunization record and asked parents and locals to get their children vaccinated.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers were also present.

The DC said that all resources should be used for best implementation of the anti-polio campaign. He said that 100 per cent target should be achieved and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. He said that he himself would check performance of the teams.

The DHO said that 3,147 teams had been constituted for anti-polio drive.

Related Topics

Polio Muhammad Ali All Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

3 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler to address SIARA 2020 during TBHF li ..

1 hour ago

ANP leaders condoles with Bukhar Shah Bacha

18 seconds ago

Tank clinches U-21 Football Championship title on ..

19 seconds ago

Kashmir echoes with anti-India demonstrations obse ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.