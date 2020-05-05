UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Inspects Auction At Fruits, Vegetables Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed paid a surprise visit to Fruits and Vegetable Market on Tuesday to monitor the auction process.

He also inspected measures taken for prevention of coronavirus spread.

He talked to the vendors and inquired about their problems.

He directed the market committee to ensure sale of fruits and vegetables at fixed prices to discourage hoarding. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against overpricing and hoardingof essential commodities.

