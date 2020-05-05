UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Inspects Corona Protective Measures In Marble Units Of SIEM

Tue 05th May 2020

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Muhammd Mughees, Tuesday visited Small Industrial Estate Mandian (SIEM) and inspected corona protective measures in marble units

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Muhammd Mughees, Tuesday visited Small Industrial Estate Mandian (SIEM) and inspected corona protective measures in marble units.

He visited various marble units in the industrial estate after they were given permission to resume operation.

He inspected the steps being taken by administrations of marble units to protect workforce especially labourers.

He directed owners to take all the precautionary measures and provide employees corona protective material including masks and sanitizers.

He also urged workers to maintain social distancing to prevent the pandemic from further spreading.

