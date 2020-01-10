UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Inspects DHQ Timergara Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 06:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner inspects DHQ Timergara hospital

In light of the directives of Commissioner Malakand Division, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan along with AC Timergara paid surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Timergara and inspected various wards, medicines stock, attendance of staff

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :In light of the directives of Commissioner Malakand Division, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan along with AC Timergara paid surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Timergara and inspected various wards, medicines stock, attendance of staff.During the inspection of the hospital, Deputy Commissioner inquired from the patients regarding the health services.

