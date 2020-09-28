Deputy Commissioner inspects flour sale points

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari on Monday visited various parts of the city on a rickshaw without official protocol

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari on Monday visited various parts of the city on a rickshaw without official protocol.

The DC inspected flour sale points in various parts of the city and took notice of public complaints regarding flour shortage in the city.

He also visited several bazaars and imposed fine on several vendors for selling fruits, vegetables and other daily use items at exorbitant rates.

The DC also suspended area supervisor of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) for negligence in his duties in Imam Sahib Union Council area.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure maximum availability of flour and sale of fruits, vegetables and daily used commodities on controlled rates in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

He also ordered the removal of encroachments from all bazaars of the city.