Deputy Commissioner inspects rain situation in city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar during rain visited different areas of the city and inspected the ongoing dewatering process.

Chief Municipal Officer Anees Siyal, Engineer Public Health Muzaffar Zardari, Yaseen Bhangwar and other officials concerned were present on the occasion. Directing the officials of Municipal Committee and Public Health Engineering Department, Deputy Commissioner said that all dewatering machine would be made operational and accumulated rainwater would be disposed off from all city areas.

He warned that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

The DC advised that in case of no power supply, help be taken by standby generators to keep the pumping stations in running order to ensure removal of rainwater and to relive the general public.

He directed that all official and staff concerned should remain in field till the complete removal of rainwater. On the occasion, officials of Municipal Committee and Public Health Engineering Department briefed DC about ongoing dewatering process. Whereas, all Assistant Commissioners are touring their respective jurisdictions to ensure rainwater removal.