Deputy Commissioner Inspects Timergara Jail

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan along with MPA Shafullah Khan here Friday visited District Jail Timergara and inspected facilities being provided to prisoners.

Both the dignitaries were briefed by Deputy Superintendent, District Jail Timergara about overall facilities and numbers of inmates in the prison.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected various portions of the jail and met with the juvenile prisoners.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the jail authority to share the list of those juvenile who are eager to get education adding the District Administration would provide books and bear all kind of expenditures.

During the inspection some inmates shared their complaints with the Deputy Commissioner. The Jail Authority has been directed to immediately resolve grievances of complainants.

Seven prisoners involved in petty nature cases were released by the Deputy Commissioner.

