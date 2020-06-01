Deputy Commissioner instructs officers to visit field for addressing public issues

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Capt (retd) Mehrullah Badeni on Monday chaired a meeting of the line department to review the monthly performances of it where the officers briefed him about the departmental matters in detail

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Capt (retd) Mehrullah Badeni on Monday chaired a meeting of the line department to review the monthly performances of it where the officers briefed him about the departmental matters in detail.

He said that the officers were the servants of the public and they should go to the field to address the problems of the people in positive manner in order to decrease their difficulties.

He said that officers with their better performances would be encouraged and strict action would be initiated against the officials who were found involved in showing negligence during their duties.

The DC also directed officials of the agriculture department that they would take all possible measures to start spraying in the affected areas for eradicating locusts so that problems of farmers would be solved in the area.

He said that coronavirus was a global epidemic which could be defeated through the implementation of government's precautionary measures against it and urged people to follow standard operating productive (SOPs) for controlling the spread of the coronavirus.