Deputy Commissioner Islamabad for action against fake notification delinquent

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat Monday written a letter to Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA ) cybercrime director to take action against the delinquent who circulated fake letter/notification using name of his office on social media

In a letter, he had asked the cybercrime director to take legal action against the delinquent under the relevant provision of cybercrime law.

It is to mention that a fake notification was circulated earlier on Monday linked with call of a political party for Long March and it was attributed to deputy commissioner.

The sources said further legal proceedings was underway into the matter.