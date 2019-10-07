Deputy Commissioner Islamabad For Action Against Fake Notification Delinquent
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:24 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat Monday written a letter to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime director to take action against the delinquent who circulated fake letter/notification using name of his office on social media
In a letter, he had asked the cybercrime director to take legal action against the delinquent under the relevant provision of cybercrime law.
It is to mention that a fake notification was circulated earlier on Monday linked with call of a political party for Long March and it was attributed to deputy commissioner.
The sources said further legal proceedings was underway into the matter.