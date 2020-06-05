UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Issues Directives For Wearing Masks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:33 PM

Deputy Commissioner issues directives for wearing masks

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Khalid Saleem on Friday issued directives and made wearing masks mandatory in public places

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Khalid Saleem on Friday issued directives and made wearing masks mandatory in public places.

He said that coronavirus is a pandemic and spreading very fast, which is why no-one will be allowed in Bazars, markets and other public places to roam without wearing face mask.

Related Topics

Ghotki Market National University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Women parliamentarians become increasingly proacti ..

2 minutes ago

NAB Sukkur arrests main accused involved in wheat ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue holds mock exercise to meet flash flood

3 minutes ago

PCB withdraws service notices

37 minutes ago

Realme’s next launch will be its First AIOT laun ..

42 minutes ago

Dr Shahzad attends first sitting as Leader of the ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.