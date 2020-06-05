Deputy Commissioner Issues Directives For Wearing Masks
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:33 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Khalid Saleem on Friday issued directives and made wearing masks mandatory in public places
SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Khalid Saleem on Friday issued directives and made wearing masks mandatory in public places.
He said that coronavirus is a pandemic and spreading very fast, which is why no-one will be allowed in Bazars, markets and other public places to roam without wearing face mask.