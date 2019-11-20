Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro directs officials to visit markets on daily basis to check rate lists

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa has directed all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to visit markets on daily basis to check rate lists so that people could be provided relief

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa has directed all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to visit markets on daily basis to check rate lists so that people could be provided relief.

While presiding over a meeting of price Control Committee at his office, the Deputy Commissioner directed to take strict action against those shopkeepers who were selling daily use items higher than the prices fixed by administration.

The DC expressed displeasure over absence of market committee secretaries of Sehwan and Bhan Sayedabad and directed to take disciplinary action against them.

Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa also directed Kotri Market Committee to visit fruit and vegetable markets daily basis and check prices and action should be taken against the violators.

The Deputy Commissioner asked concerned authorities to control prices of flour and milk so that people could get these essential items at cheaper rates.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner I Shoukat Ujjan, Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Noor Muhammad Khuhro, Mukhtiarkar Parvez Bhutto and representatives of various Market Committees were also attended the meeting.