Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro for getting audit reports verified from DG Audit Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt. (r) Fareeduddin Mustafa has directed the officers concerned to get Audit Reports for the years 2004-05, 2008-09 and 2014-15 verified from the Director General Audit, Sindh so that the reports could be presented to Public Accounts Committee for further consideration.

While presiding over a Pre Public Accounts Committee meeting here on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner warned of strict action against those who failed to complete audit of their accounts.

Director of Sayed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan Dr Moeenddin Siddiqui, District Health Officer Jamshoro Dr Mushtaque Ahmed Solangi, Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Noor Ahmed Khehro, Assistant Commissioner Kotri Ghulam Rasool Panhwer, Assistant Commissioner Thana Bola Khan Abdul Qadir Iqbalani, Medical Superintendent Taluka Hospital Kotri Dr. Hafeez Arain, Sub Divisional Officer Buildings Umair Sadhayo, Vanesh Kumar of District Council Jamshoro and other officers attended the meeting.