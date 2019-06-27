UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro For Registration Of Water Tankers With Excise Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro for registration of water tankers with Excise department

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro district Capt. (r) Fariduddin Mustafa has directed the concerned authorities to ensure fitness and compliance with the route permits of the water tankers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro district Capt. (r) Fariduddin Mustafa has directed the concerned authorities to ensure fitness and compliance with the route permits of the water tankers.

Chairing a meeting at his office in Jamshoro on Thursday in the wake of a recent accident in which a tanker ran over and killed a child, the DC warned owners of the water tankers, who were also called at the meeting, to get vehicle fitness certificates and route permits from the concerned department and also to get their vehicles registered with Sindh Excise and Taxation Department.

The DC warned the tanker owners and drivers that stern action would be taken if they were found in violation of the given directives.

He asked the tankers to only use the route which had been approved for their movement and to avoid moving through the populated areas.

The Additional DC Shaukat Ali Ujjan, Assistant Commissioner Kotri Ghulam Rasool Panhwar, Town Officer Ashok Kumar, DSP Nazar Muhammad Deeshak, officials of Sindh Irrigation Department and owners of the tankers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Water Vehicles Vehicle Jamshoro Kotri From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Comoros review fos ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces celebrate graduation of students ..

36 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve soars to AED1.147 bn in ..

36 minutes ago

Needy people given cheques on birthday of Shaheed ..

36 seconds ago

Ban on protests, rallies extended for further 180 ..

38 seconds ago

District Council Jamshoro passes Rs.460.39 mln sur ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.