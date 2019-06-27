Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro for registration of water tankers with Excise department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro district Capt. (r) Fariduddin Mustafa has directed the concerned authorities to ensure fitness and compliance with the route permits of the water tankers.

Chairing a meeting at his office in Jamshoro on Thursday in the wake of a recent accident in which a tanker ran over and killed a child, the DC warned owners of the water tankers, who were also called at the meeting, to get vehicle fitness certificates and route permits from the concerned department and also to get their vehicles registered with Sindh Excise and Taxation Department.

The DC warned the tanker owners and drivers that stern action would be taken if they were found in violation of the given directives.

He asked the tankers to only use the route which had been approved for their movement and to avoid moving through the populated areas.

The Additional DC Shaukat Ali Ujjan, Assistant Commissioner Kotri Ghulam Rasool Panhwar, Town Officer Ashok Kumar, DSP Nazar Muhammad Deeshak, officials of Sindh Irrigation Department and owners of the tankers attended the meeting.