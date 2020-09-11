UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Tasks New Administrators To Ensure Cleanliness

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:56 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa has asked newly appointed administrators of municipal and town committees and union councils to ensure cleanliness with disposal of sewage and de-silting of drain lines so that people could get healthy environment

Presiding over a meeting of the new administrators on Friday, the DC also directed them to launch massive anti-dogs and anti-malaria campaigns in their respective limitations. He instructed to gear up disposal of accumulated rainwater from low lying areas with activation of all available water expelling machines and if necessary more machines should be purchased and made available in affected areas so that relief could be provided to the people.

Showing zero tolerance to negligence he maintained that he would personally monitor the activities and strict action would be initiated if anyone found negligent.

