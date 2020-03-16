Deputy Commissioner Jhand issues advisory to meet challenge of corona virus

(@FahadShabbir)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has issued advisory for officers and employees of different departments to cope with the impending threat of corona virus pandemic.

As per advisory, all officials have been directed to use tissue papers in cold or cough and discard the tissue paper after using it.

He directed to wear gloves during using a combined computer, key board, fax, telephone.

He further directed to use masks while travelling in a public transport.

Biometric attendance should not be continued.

He further directed to wash hands with soap after every 3 to 4 hours.

All directions issued time after time by the authorities concerned must be implemented.