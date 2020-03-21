Deputy Commissioner Jhang directs shopkeepers to keep markets clean

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has directed shopkeepers to keep their shops and markets clean with the use of chlorinated water

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has directed shopkeepers to keep their shops and markets clean with the use of chlorinated water.

He said that staff of municipal corporation had been deputed and the traders should cooperate with them to clean their shops and markets.

He directed Assistant Commissioner Qasim Gull to monitor performance of MC staff.