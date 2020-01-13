UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Jhang For Immediate Disposal Of Rainwater

Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner Jhang for immediate disposal of rainwater

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo ordered the officers concerned to immediately disposal of rainwater from the city

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo ordered the officers concerned to immediately disposal of rainwater from the city.

He said that all disposal stations of the city should remain operational and all concerned teams should remain alert.

During briefing, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Anwer Baig said that sanitary teams were alert at Ayub Chowk, Fawara Chowk and other areas of the city.

Moreover, Monitoring Officers visited Jhang City, Sadar and Satellite Town and reviewed working of sanitary teams of Municipal Corporation, he added.

