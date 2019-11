Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo held a weekly 'Khuli Katchehry (open court) here in his office on Friday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo held a weekly 'Khuli Katchehry (open court ) here in his office on Friday.

He listened to public complaints and issued on-the-spot orders to solve them.

Assistant commissioner, DSPs, officers of health, education, Fesco, Sui Gas and Revenue department were present at the open court.